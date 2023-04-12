Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev beats Bautista Agut to advance into third round in Monte Carlo

Bautista Agut, however, stole the German's serve right back to level for 3-3, only for Zverev to take the decisive break in the following game. Last year's French Open Casper Ruud was also in second-round action against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:59 IST
Tennis-Zverev beats Bautista Agut to advance into third round in Monte Carlo
Alexander Zverev Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4 6-4 victory against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday. The German 13th seed, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal last year, won his second match in as many days for his first steps on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama.

Zverev broke for 3-2 in the opening set and held serve to take the lead in the contest, before breaking again in the fifth game of the second set. Bautista Agut, however, stole the German's serve right back to level for 3-3, only for Zverev to take the decisive break in the following game.

Last year's French Open Casper Ruud was also in second-round action against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands. Later on Wednesday, Russian Daniil Medvedev takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023