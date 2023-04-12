PMI, a service company providing tech and marketing expertise to igaming companies in the international markets announced dates for the 'Festival of Winning' - JeetKaTyohaar contest by Parimatch brand. To be held between 27.03.2023 - 2.06.2023, participants can take part in online betting for the cricket league in this season. This exciting contest aims to support fans to get more vivid emotions and joy from watching cricket matches. During this period there will be a good chance to win nice prizes and please yourself. Through this contest, Parimatch wants to keep the cricket fever at a high note and celebrate the spirit of competition and winning. As per the terms and conditions of the 'Festival of Winning' Contest, people may participate with a minimum amount of Rs 800 at 1, 6 odds and higher. The steps to participate in this contest are quite simple. The participant can win attractive prizes including 10 Sony PlayStation 5, 10 laptops, 62 pairs of IPL 2023 tickets every week, during the contest, and 1 Tata car at the end of the cricket league. Participants have to bet at least once a week to win a pair of Premier League 2023 match tickets. They have to bet a minimum of once a month to be able to win a Macbook Air in the 1st month or PS 5 in the 2nd month. And the mega prize of a Car can be won by participants if they bet at least once during the complete Cricket League 2023. The 'Festival of Winning' - JeetKaTyohaar contest is all about winning gifts while enjoying the favourite game of cricket. With loads of free match tickets, latest gadgets and an amazing car to be won, sport enthusiasts should not miss out on this golden opportunity. Image:Parimatch Announces Dates for 'Festival of Winning' Contest

