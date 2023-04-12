Left Menu

Cagliari makes Italy''s list of 10 cities for Euro 2032 bid

PTI | Rome | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:28 IST
Cagliari makes Italy''s list of 10 cities for Euro 2032 bid

The Sardinian city of Cagliari edged out Sicilian capital Palermo on the Italian soccer federation's list of 10 proposed host cities for the 2032 European Championship.

The federation submitted its formal dossier to UEFA on Wednesday with Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari and Cagliari as the proposed host cities.

Palermo was listed as an alternate host, with the federation preferring to include only one island city to make logistics easier.

UEFA will decide the 2032 host on Oct. 10, with Turkey the only other candidate.

Italy won the Euros as host in 1968 and also organized the 1980 edition won by West Germany — plus four games of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri are the reigning European champion after winning Euro 2020 for their second continental title.

The last major soccer tournament held entirely in Italy was the 1990 World Cup and many of the country's stadiums have not been renovated for more than three decades.

UEFA will also decide the host for the 2028 Euros in October.

There is a joint U.K.-Ireland bid for 2028, while Turkey is bidding for either 2028 or 2032, with Italy focused solely on 2032.

Russia had previously announced a declaration of interest for 2028 or 2032 but has since been removed from the process because of the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023