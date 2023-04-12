Rugby-Scottish Rugby to lower tackle height in community game

Left Menu

Scottish Rugby will lower the tackle height to "below the sternum" in community rugby matches from next season on a trial basis, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The trial follows last month's recommendations from World Rugby, which encouraged member unions to join a global trial of lowering tackle height.

"Scottish Rugby's Rugby Development department were commissioned by the Club Rugby Board to conduct a series of online consultation sessions in February with clubs, schools and referee societies," the body said in a statement. "Of those who participated in the consultation, 80% indicated they were in favour of the lower tackle height, with only 6% stating they were content with current laws."

Scottish Rugby added that there will be no change to laws regarding the ball carrier, but stressed that "reckless play will be sanctioned". England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) in January banned tackling above the waist in community rugby matches from next season. The decision was met with widespread criticism, following which the governing body apologised for causing "anger and concern".

