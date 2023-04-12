Chopra, Ghai, Chandra, Sanju is leading quartet on day one

American Varun Chopra, Gurugram-based Tapy Ghai, Mysuru's Yashas Chandra and Mohammad Sanju of Kolkata shot scores of four-under 68 to make up the leading quartet on day one of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Wednesday.

On a windy day, the leaderboard looked packed with seven golfers bunched in tied fifth place just one shot behind the leaders at 69.

This chasing pack included Delhi's Sachin Baisoya, who made a hole-in-one on the eighth as well as Chandigarh pros Harendra Gupta, defending champ Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Akshay Sharma. The three other players in tied fifth were Mari Muthu, Harsh Gangwar and Divyanshu Bajaj.

Inspired by Spaniard Jon Rahm's winning performance at the Masters last week, rookie Varun put behind the disappointment of a double-bogey on his opening hole of the tournament with a superb display thereafter as he went on to pick up six birdies.

Chicago-based Varun, a joint runner-up at PGTI's event in Kolkata in February, made three birdie conversions from a range of 15 to 30 feet and also capitalised on two of the par-5s by sinking two-putts for birdies there. The 23-year-old fired his approach within three feet of the pin for his sixth birdie of the day on the 17th.

Varun, who is staying with family in Chandigarh this week, said, ''After making double-bogey on the first hole, I thought about and was inspired by what Jon Rahm did at the Masters last week. ''Rahm too began the tournament with a double-bogey but then came back fighting with birdies on the next two holes and a score of 65 in the first round which laid the foundation for his victory. That thought gave me a lot of incentive to stay positive.''

