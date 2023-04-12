Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev beats Bautista Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Wednesday and will next face in-form Daniil Medvedev. German 13th seed Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-finals last year, won his second match in as many days in his first appearance on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:55 IST
Tennis-Zverev beats Bautista Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Wednesday and will next face in-form Daniil Medvedev.

German 13th seed Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-finals last year, won his second match in as many days in his first appearance on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama. Zverev broke for 3-2 in the first set and held serve to take it before breaking again in the fifth game of the second set.

Bautista Agut, however, broke the German's serve to level at 3-3, only for Zverev to make the decisive break in the following game. Russian Medvedev, winner of four hardcourt titles this year, continued his excellent start to the season with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego on a surface he has not enjoyed much success on in the past.

"I always struggle on clay," said third seed Medvedev. "I've had some good matches where I still struggled. There's no rhythm on clay, every bounce is a bad bounce and even when it's good you're expecting a bad bounce. "But I managed to play good against a very strong player."

RUUD MARCHES ON Casper Ruud, last year's French Open runner-up, continued his preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam by battling past Botic van de Zandschulp 7-5 7-6(1), avenging a three-set defeat by the Dutchman in Miami last month.

"It's never easy to start at a new tournament and against a player I've lost to before," said Ruud, who claimed the Estoril title in the lead-up to Monte Carlo. "I was a bit sloppy and didn't take my chances. Sometimes it's a little tricky playing someone you recently lost to, like 'not again' but in this case I was a bit happy because I felt there was some unfinished business."

Ruud next plays Jan-Lennard Struff who stunned 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2. Karen Khachanov also went through with a 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka while eighth seed Taylor Fritz overcame Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka 7-6(10) 6-2. They were joined by Lorenzo Musetti, who blanked Luca Nardi 6-0 6-0 to set up a clash with world number one Novak Djokovic.

Miami runner-up Jannik Sinner advanced after his doubles partner Diego Schwartzman retired with a shoulder injury trailing 6-0 3-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023