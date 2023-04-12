Left Menu

Buttler scores fifty as Royals post 175/8 vs CSK

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:22 IST
Jos Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 175 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

Buttler hit three sixes and a four in his knock while adding 77 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls). Ravichandran Ashwin (30 off 22 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) also made valuable contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) had the best figures for CSK while rookie Akash Singh and young Tushar Deshpande also got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Devdutt Padikkal 38; Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs CSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

