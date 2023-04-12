Left Menu

We are realistic but we will not give up: says Thomas Tuchel after defeat against Manchester City in UCL

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich showcased their attacking prowess, but it all ended up in vain against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:24 IST
We are realistic but we will not give up: says Thomas Tuchel after defeat against Manchester City in UCL
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Twitter/Bayern Munich). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich showcased their attacking prowess, but it all ended up in vain against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Even after enjoying possession and creating numerous chances against Guardiola's side, the scoreline (3-0) seemed biased towards Manchester City. A three-goal deficit has brought them closer to elimination rather than a semi-final spot in the UCL.

"This does not feel like a 3-0 but it is a 3-0 and it is a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We are realistic but we will not give up," said Tuchel in the post-match conference. "It will not be over until we are in the shower," Tuchel added.

The turning point of the match came in the 27th minute of the game as Rodri broke the stalemate with a stunning strike from the edge of the box. "If City gets this sort of goal it gets really, really difficult," said Tuchel.

Bayern responded strongly as Leroy Sane led the charge against his former team, but Ruben Dias and Ederson formed a defensive wall which kept the scoreline intact. City registered their second goal of the game with Bernardo Silva's header. This goal was enough to seal the fate in City's favour. "The reaction was great during the first half. In the second half, it was even better. In the period where the goal could give us a huge boost of confidence, the opposite happened," Tuchel continued.

"The second goal shifted the momentum when it was our momentum. It was an individual mistake, a decision-making mistake and at the highest level in world football, it is brutal. This is a mistake that should not happen at this level in this part of the field. Clearly, we were not rewarded for our efforts." Tuchel added. Bayern Munich will be back in action with hopes of turning the tie around against Manchester City in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals on 20th April at the Allianz Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023