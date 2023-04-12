IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 175/8; Buttler, Padikkal steer innings

Chennai Super Kings bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to 175/8 after leaking runs in the first 10 overs of the game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Yashasvi Jaiswal began his innings in a fashion he has done in earlier matches. However, he could not last long and was out on score of 10 runs, which came off eight balls. Tushar Deshpande surprised him with a bouncer and he mistimed the shot. The ball went straight into the hands of Shivam Dube.

Devdutt Padikkal came to bring RR back into the game and he and Buttler went on to find boundaries at consistent intervals. Dhoni brought Ravindra Jadeja in the 9th over to change the dynamics of the game. Jadeja didn't take much time to leave his mark as he dismissed Padikkal who was looking dangerous at 38 (26).

The veteran Indian spinner struck once again and Sanju Samson was walking back to the pavilion for a duck after facing two balls. As Rajasthan's innings was on the verge of a collapse, Ravichandran Ashwin came in to steady the sinking ship. His partnership with Buttler proved crucial as the team quickly switched gears to gather runs. Ashwin joined the party with two successive sixes to boost the run rate in the 15th over but ended up losing his wicket with a mistimed shot.

Dhoni gambled in the 17th over and brought Moeen Ali to change the equation of the game and limit Rajasthan's scoring rate. Moeen completely took Buttler by surprise as the English batter made an attempt to play a sweep shot but ended up completely missing it. The ball crashed into the stumps and Hetmeyer was left with a huge task in his hands. The Royals were 142/5 in the 17th over.

Hetmeyr and Dhruv Jurel tried to hit boundaries but CSK's cost-effective bowling kept the run rate in check. Jurel tried to score a maximum, but he failed to get the ball across the boundary. Hetmeyer found the boundary on the first ball of the final over to take RR's score beyond 170 run mark. Jason Holder came to take strike but ended up losing a wicket for a golden duck. Zampa came in and flicked the ball and Theekshana dropped the catch. He ended up getting run out on the final ball as Rajasthan ended their innings with a score of 175/8.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

