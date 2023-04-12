Sports News Roundup: Bruins set single-season mark for points; Scottish Rugby to lower tackle height in community game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Bruins set single-season mark for points

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. A game after setting the NHL single-season standard for wins, Boston passed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for the most points in a single season in league history. Linus Ullmark became the fastest NHL goalie ever to 40 wins in a season, making 19 saves before exiting in the third period due to an apparent lower-body injury. Ullmark (40-6-1), who was making his 49th appearance of the season, topped the mark set by Braden Holtby with the Capitals in 2015-16. Holtby reached 40 wins in 52 games.

Rugby-Scottish Rugby to lower tackle height in community game

Scottish Rugby will lower the tackle height to "below the sternum" in community rugby matches from next season on a trial basis, the governing body said on Wednesday. The trial follows last month's recommendations from World Rugby, which encouraged member unions to join a global trial of lowering tackle height.

Motorcycling-Pirro to replace Bastianini at Ducati for Americas GP

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will replace the injured Enea Bastianini at this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the factory team said. Italian Bastianini suffered a right shoulder blade fracture in the MotoGP season-opener in Portugal last month and also missed the second round in Argentina.

Soccer-World Cup contenders navigate turbulence less than 100 days before kickoff

Injuries and upsets among top Women's World Cup contenders show there are plenty of twists and turns to be had with less than 100 days before the tournament kicks off in Australia and New Zealand. Brazil beat Germany, the world's second-ranked side, 2-1 and Australia ended England's 30-match unbeaten run 2-0 on Tuesday, the final day of the April international friendly window.

Soccer-US finding it tough to fill Swanson's shoes 100 days before World Cup

The United States were no closer to filling the void left by injured striker Mallory Swanson on Tuesday, securing an uneasy 1-0 victory against Ireland in a friendly just 100 days before the Women's World Cup. The front three of Swanson, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith and veteran Alex Morgan were expected to produce fireworks in Australia and New Zealand but the defending champions' plans were thrown into disarray when Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon on Saturday.

Tennis-Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

Novak Djokovic returned to the ATP Tour with an "ugly" straight-sets win over Ivan Gakhov at Monte Carlo and while the world number one has had extended preparation on clay this year he said he needs more time to adapt to the surface. Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to play at Indian Wells and Miami last month as he failed to obtain a waiver to enter the United States.

Tennis-Zverev beats Bautista Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Wednesday and will next face in-form Daniil Medvedev. German 13th seed Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-finals last year, won his second match in as many days in his first appearance on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama.

Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians

Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine. Russia has routinely placed sanctions on Western officials and high-profile individuals - effectively a permanent ban on them entering Russia - since the West targeted hundreds of Russian individuals and companies over the invasion of Ukraine.

MLB roundup: Ryan Mountcastle's 9 RBIs propel Orioles to win

Ryan Mountcastle hit a grand slam among his two homers and drove in nine runs as the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Oakland Athletics 12-8 on Tuesday night. Mountcastle had a three-run shot in the fifth before the big blow in the seventh as part of a 3-for-4 effort. The nine RBIs tied a single-game franchise record. Jim Gentile accomplished the feat in 1961, and Eddie Murray did so in 1985.

Baseball-Blue Jays slam five homers to beat Tigers 9-3 in home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are putting the finishing touches on a rebuild, hammered five home runs to christen their renovated ball park on Tuesday, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-3 in their construction delayed home opener. Alejandro Kirk provided the big fireworks with a three-run blast while Matt Chapman, Kevin Kiermairer, George Springer and Bo Bichette each slammed solo shots into the bleachers, rebranded the "Outfield District" as part of a $300 million retrofit.

(With inputs from agencies.)