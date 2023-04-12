India outplay Uzbekistan 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup

India outplayed hosts Uzbekistan 3-0 in their Asia/Oceania Group I competition on day two of the Bille Jean King Cup here on Wednesday.

Rutuja Bhosale gave a rousing start as she came from a set down to beat Sabrina Olimjanova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the opening singles tie.

The seasoned Ankita Raina then hardly broke a sweat as she dispatched Sevil Yuldasheva 6-4, 6-2 in the second singles match.

With the tie already sealed, the young doubles pair of Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari put a dominant performance to give India the clean sweep. The duo beat Maftunabonu Kahramonova and Ominahon Valihanova 6-1, 6-0. It was India's second win in as a many days, having beaten Thailand 2-1 on Tuesday.

With a win-loss record of 5-1, India climbed to the top of Pool A along side Japan who have the same record.

The top two teams will be promoted to the playoffs stage, while the sides finishing fifth and sixth will be relegated to Group II. The third and fourth-placed teams will keep their positions in Group I. India will take on China on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)