Got compared to Virat Kohli once, it was serious compliment, says RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell

Star Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed on Wednesday that he once got compared to star India batter Virat Kohli, calling it a "serious compliment". Notably, both Virat and Maxwell are key parts of RCB in the Indian Premier League.

In a video posted by RCB, Maxwell recalled, "I got compared to Virat Kohli once, that was a serious compliment. It was completely unnecessary and definitely not even true but I had a couple of good knocks and got compared to Virat was quite nice." https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1645992132883415040

On one rule he would change in cricket, Maxwell said, "Get more for hitting it out of the stadium; if you lose the ball over the roof maybe getting a couple of extra runs." He also talked about some of the craziest interactions and moments with fans he faced in India.

"Anytime you are going through an airport in India it is pretty crazy. Yesterday, in the car there were people chasing me and Faf (Faf du Plessis) down the road and banging on the windows, that was interesting," added Maxwell. On keeping his fitness in check, the all-rounder revealed that he lost weight during his time away from the game while he was nursing a leg injury sustained last year.

"I actually lost weight. I lost 7 kilos after the surgery and I am pretty motivated and what I need to do to get back," he said. RCB is currently at the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 points table with one win and two losses and a total of two points. They had lost their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket. They will take on Delhi Capitals next at their home arena of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15.

Since his debut for RCB after a multi-year stint with Punjab Kings in 2021, Maxwell has scored 890 runs for the franchise in 31 matches at an average of 34.23. He has scored eight fifties for the side, with the best score of 78. He also has taken nine wickets His most successful season was in 2021 with RCB. In that season, he scored 513 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10. He scored six fifties that season with the best score of 78. He also took three wickets for his side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)