Dhoni became the first player to lead a franchise for the 200th time in the history of the Indian Premier League

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:47 IST
MS Dhoni receives special memento for leading CSK 200th time in IPL
MS Dhoni being presented memento (Photo: Twitter/CSK). Image Credit: ANI
MS Dhoni has attained a special milestone which name that is likely to remain untouched for many years. Dhoni became the first player to lead a franchise for the 200th time in the history of the Indian Premier League. For his remarkable feat, Dhoni recieved a special memento commemorating this special occasion.

Indian Premier League shared a video on their Twitter handle showcasing some of the moments as Dhoni recieved the memento. "Mr N Srinivasan, former Chairman of the ICC, former President of BCCI and TNCA, Mrs Chitra Srinivasan and Mrs Rupa Gurunath present @msdhoni with a special memento commemorating the very special 200th," IPL wrote in their caption.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1646142843088412673?s=20 Dhoni is the most consistent skipper in IPL history. He has led CSK to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 editions). Though Mumbai Indians (MI) have won five IPL trophies, MS-led CSK enjoys the advantage of consistency. He has led CSK to the final four stage of the tournament in 11 out of 13 editions of the league, with the side finishing as runners-up on five occasions.

Dhoni has captained on 213 occasions in IPL, out of which he has won 125 matches, lost 87 and one match failed to produce a result. His win percentage of 58.96 makes him one of the most successful IPL captains in long term. He also has had a one-season stint as skipper with Rising Pune Supergiant, a side that existed temporarily in IPL from 2016 to 2017. He could win only five matches and lost nine out of 14 during the 2016 season with the franchise, finishing seventh on the points table.

He has led CSK in 199 matches out of 213 so far, having won 120, lost 78, and one failed to produce a result. His win percentage with CSK as skipper is 60.30 per cent. Dhoni is also a highly-accomplished batter in IPL, having scored 5,004 runs in league history at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of over 135. He has scored 24 half-centuries in his IPL career, with a best of 84*. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

