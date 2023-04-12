IPL 2023: "We need to understand where we can keep RR quiet", says Jadeja before CSK and RR match

Before the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Chennai's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that they need to find out that the strategies and points of the match where they can keep RR's fierce batters quiet. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is set to play his 200 match for Chennai as a captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) in a battle against Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

RR has a phenomenal IPL season so far, by winning two of their three games, they are currently at second position in the Points Table. CSK has a similar win-loss record but due to inferior net run rate, they are in fifth position in the Points Table. While RR would try to win this match to top the table, CSK have a sentimental value attach on this match as it being Dhoni's 200th game as skipper, they would look to win this one for him. CSK's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said during media interaction as quoted by CSK official website that we need to understand, where we can keep Rajasthan quiet. On the powerful batting lineup of Rajasthan, he added that all the team have firepower, we will have to strategies plan for particular batter.

"Every team has firepower, so I think we need to understand where we can keep them quiet. We can have a particular plan for a particular batter. So, definitely we will come up with some plan tomorrow and bowl accordingly," Jadeja said. In last match against Mumbai India, Jadeja had a significant contribution by picking up three wickets which assured Chennai's win by seven wickets. He took 3/20 in his four overs and won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell, which dismantled MI's top and middle order.

Reflecting on his performance all-rounder said, "Obviously it gives me confidence, especially playing against Mumbai, taking those wickets, it will help me in the upcoming matches, I will bowl with more confidence." When asked about the spin attack of both the side, Jadeja hoped that Chennai's spinners would do their job and it would be a good battle as both the team have some quality spinners. CSK have Jadeja and Mitchell Santner who have taken five scalp in combination in the last match; Whereas, RR have R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Murugan Ashwin on their side.

"Yeah you can say that. When you come to Chennai you will be hoping that the spinner will do the job for you. It will be a good battle between the spinners from both teams. As a batting unit, we will have to apply ourselves and pick those areas where we can hit boundaries," Jadeja added. Jadeja further added that he is happy to fit into any role given by the team considering his all-round skills.

"I am happy to do anything whatever the team decides and whatever the team needs. My job is to give my best whenever I get the chance, especially in T20s, you never know. I am happy to do anything," Jadeja concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)