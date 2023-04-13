Golf-Tired Rahm working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner

Jon Rahm may have put his Masters celebration plans on hold so he can play this week's PGA Tour event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina but the Spaniard is already thinking about his Champions Dinner menu choice. A tradition of Masters week is the previous year's winner choosing what is served when former champions gather on the Tuesday of tournament week in the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rahm wants to talk with twice Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, who is from the same part of Spain as him, to learn what he served at his Champions Dinners. "I have one of the appetizers down, which would be jambon, Spanish ham, the dessert, which I won't be disclosing, and the wine," Rahm said at Harbour Town Golf Links ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.

"Everything in between is still up in the air. Those three things, I think I have down for now." Rahm trailed by four shots when the weather-interrupted Masters third round resumed early on Sunday and 30 holes later ended a marathon day four shots clear of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

While Rahm received plenty of congratulatory messages after his Masters win, a stand-out one came from 22-times Grand Slam tennis champion and compatriot Rafa Nadal. "The one I was thrilled to hear from, Rafael Nadal left me a very nice voice message," said Rahm. "I've seen him do unbelievable things, and I've texted him every time."

The 28-year-old Rahm said this year's Masters, where play was suspended early on two days because of weather, was demanding physically and mentally. "Monday I was extremely tired. I don't know how else to say it honestly. I was not very useful in any sense, and I tried to beat that as much as possible," said Rahm.

"We stayed one more day in Augusta and just tried to relax, had a family day, and yesterday we flew here. Nothing special. Not the celebrating some people might think I'll be doing." Rahm considered withdrawing from this week's RBC Heritage -- which as a PGA Tour designated event has a stronger field and bigger purse than non-elevated events -- but decided against it.

"I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play good or bad, just want to be there," said Rahm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)