Left Menu

Golf-Tired Rahm working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner

Jon Rahm may have put his Masters celebration plans on hold so he can play this week's PGA Tour event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina but the Spaniard is already thinking about his Champions Dinner menu choice.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 00:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 00:40 IST
Golf-Tired Rahm working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner

Jon Rahm may have put his Masters celebration plans on hold so he can play this week's PGA Tour event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina but the Spaniard is already thinking about his Champions Dinner menu choice. A tradition of Masters week is the previous year's winner choosing what is served when former champions gather on the Tuesday of tournament week in the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rahm wants to talk with twice Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal, who is from the same part of Spain as him, to learn what he served at his Champions Dinners. "I have one of the appetizers down, which would be jambon, Spanish ham, the dessert, which I won't be disclosing, and the wine," Rahm said at Harbour Town Golf Links ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.

"Everything in between is still up in the air. Those three things, I think I have down for now." Rahm trailed by four shots when the weather-interrupted Masters third round resumed early on Sunday and 30 holes later ended a marathon day four shots clear of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

While Rahm received plenty of congratulatory messages after his Masters win, a stand-out one came from 22-times Grand Slam tennis champion and compatriot Rafa Nadal. "The one I was thrilled to hear from, Rafael Nadal left me a very nice voice message," said Rahm. "I've seen him do unbelievable things, and I've texted him every time."

The 28-year-old Rahm said this year's Masters, where play was suspended early on two days because of weather, was demanding physically and mentally. "Monday I was extremely tired. I don't know how else to say it honestly. I was not very useful in any sense, and I tried to beat that as much as possible," said Rahm.

"We stayed one more day in Augusta and just tried to relax, had a family day, and yesterday we flew here. Nothing special. Not the celebrating some people might think I'll be doing." Rahm considered withdrawing from this week's RBC Heritage -- which as a PGA Tour designated event has a stronger field and bigger purse than non-elevated events -- but decided against it.

"I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids as well. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the recent Masters champion play good or bad, just want to be there," said Rahm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023