Left Menu

Tennis-Muguruza splits from coach Martinez

"Garbine and I have mutually agreed to end our employment relationship," Martinez, who also won Wimbledon during her illustrious playing career, said on Twitter. "They have been fantastic years, full of great emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the court.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 03:59 IST
Tennis-Muguruza splits from coach Martinez

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza and coach Conchita Martinez have parted ways after three years together, Martinez confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement comes just over a week since the 29-year-old Muguruza said she was taking an extended break.

Martinez began working with her fellow Spaniard in 2019 although she was also with her when she won the Wimbledon crown in 2017 when Muguruza's coach Sam Sumyk was absent. "Garbine and I have mutually agreed to end our employment relationship," Martinez, who also won Wimbledon during her illustrious playing career, said on Twitter.

"They have been fantastic years, full of great emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the court. It has been a pleasure to work with you, Garbine. I wish you the best." Muguruza was ranked number one in 2017 and as high as third at the end of 2021 but is now outside the top 100 after failing to win a match this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023