Golf-Tired Rahm working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner

Jon Rahm may have put his Masters celebration plans on hold so he can play this week's PGA Tour event at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina but the Spaniard is already thinking about his Champions Dinner menu choice. A tradition of Masters week is the previous year's winner choosing what is served when former champions gather on the Tuesday of tournament week in the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club.

Soccer-Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room -reports

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in the dressing room after the German club's Champions league quarter-final first leg defeat to Manchester City, according to reports in Germany on Wednesday. Bild and Sky Sports Germany reported Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by team mates.

Soccer-Chelsea need something special to overhaul Real, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side can overcome a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next week, insisting "special things" can happen on European nights at Stamford Bridge. Goals by Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio gave reigning champions Real control in the Spanish capital on Wednesday but Chelsea stayed in the tie despite playing for more than half an hour with 10 men.

Soccer-Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0

A tap-in by Karim Benzema and a powerful strike by substitute Marco Asensio earned European champions Real Madrid a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg in the Spanish capital on Wednesday. Benzema, the scourge of Chelsea at the same stage of the competition last season, converted from point blank range in the 21st minute when Kepa Arrizabalaga saved from Vinicius Junior but could only touch the ball in the direction of the Frenchman.

Mixed Martial Arts-Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz will meet in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas, organisers said on Wednesday. Diaz is an accomplished boxer who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) until last year, where he twice fought former UFC champion Conor McGregor, while Paul boasts 20 million YouTube subscribers and has competed in seven professional fights since 2019.

Tennis-Muguruza splits from coach Martinez

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza and coach Conchita Martinez have parted ways after three years together, Martinez confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement comes just over a week since the 29-year-old Muguruza said she was taking an extended break.

Tennis-Djokovic needs time to adapt after 'ugly' start on clay

Novak Djokovic returned to the ATP Tour with an "ugly" straight-sets win over Ivan Gakhov at Monte Carlo and while the world number one has had extended preparation on clay this year he said he needs more time to adapt to the surface. Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, was unable to play at Indian Wells and Miami last month as he failed to obtain a waiver to enter the United States.

Tennis-Zverev beats Bautista Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Monte Carlo Masters second round on Wednesday and will next face in-form Daniil Medvedev. German 13th seed Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-finals last year, won his second match in as many days in his first appearance on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama.

Soccer-Courtois hopes Real Madrid won't regret not killing off Chelsea

Comfortable as it may have been for Real Madrid in their 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said his team mates were annoyed they had not put the tie to bed. Goals by Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio gave reigning champions Real control in the Spanish capital but with Chelsea down to 10 men for more than half an hour, Courtois said the mood was subdued in the dressing room.

Soccer-Milan take narrow lead over Napoli with Bennacer goal

AC Milan took a big step towards their first Champions League semi-final appearance for 16 years as Ismael Bennacer's goal secured a 1-0 home win over Napoli in the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. On a rainy night, Serie A leaders Napoli's first European clash with seven-times European champions Milan was also their first appearance in the quarter-finals of Europe's most prestigious club competition.

