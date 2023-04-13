Rugby-Hurricanes want All Blacks coaching resolved after Holland tapped

The Wellington Hurricanes have urged New Zealand Rugby to waste no time in confirming Scott Robertson's assistant coaches at the All Blacks so the Super Rugby club can find a potential replacement for head coach Jason Holland. Holland, whose Hurricanes contract is up at the end of the season, revealed on Thursday he had held discussions with Robertson, who will succeed Ian Foster after the World Cup in France, which starts Sept. 8.

Hurricanes boss Avan Lee said Holland would go with their blessing if appointed but hoped his club might have a chance to retain him for season 2024 and beyond. "We're loyal to Jason, he's been great for us and if he doesn't get the All Blacks (job) then naturally we're going to talk to him about a continued future here," Lee told New Zealand media.

"But we just want to move on and if we're losing our head coach we want as much time as possible to look at our options." The Hurricanes have won four matches in succession to top the table after seven rounds, but have played one more game than the second-placed Waikato Chiefs.

Auckland Blues coach Leon Macdonald has also been linked with an assistant role under Robertson. Holland said he had been in conversations with Robertson and hoped to have clarity over his future soon.

"With these things you want it put to bed as soon as possible and everyone is making every effort to do that," he said at Hurricanes training in the leadup to Saturday's blockbuster home clash against the Chiefs. "I'd love it. As I've said before, the All Blacks is the pinnacle for a young fellow who grew up in New Zealand and loves playing footy and everything about it, but at the same time I love being here."

