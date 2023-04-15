IPL 2023: Deepak Hooda fails to perform in his 100th IPL match against PBKS

Left Menu

It will be a special night for Deepak Hooda against Punjab Kings as he marks his 100th Indian Premier League appearance on Saturday at Ekana Sports City.

It wasn't a special night for Deepak Hooda against Punjab Kings as he marked his 100th Indian Premier League appearance on Saturday at Ekana Sports City. His 100th match was not memorable as he could score only two runs in three balls before he was trapped lbw by Sikandar Raza. He made his Indian Premier League debut with the Rajasthan Royals on 10 April 2015. The youngster made his mark quickly by pulling off strings of consistent performances.

Hooda's best performance came in last season as he scored 451 runs with an average of 32.21. Overall, he has scored 1271 runs in 99 matches with an average of 19.55 and a strike rate of 129.96. He has 7 half-centuries during this period and he is yet to score his first century in the IPL. He has struck 78 fours and 57 sixes during this period. While Hooda departed with a score of 2 runs, earlier PBKS won the toss and decided to field first.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said at the toss, "First game on this strip, anything would have worked. It is exciting to challenge ourselves on different conditions. It is our first season here, so each game we will assess and modify. Every game we make a few changes, settle on a 12-13 and take a call depending on the game. Each game we have turned up and we have been challenged every time, but players have found answers. Everyone is enjoying the game and there is a good vibe around, really happy with the support we have got out here." Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams. (ANI)

