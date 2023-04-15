"Should have been an easy chase": DC skipper Warner after defeat to RCB in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as they failed to chase a target of 175, ending up losing by 23 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals could have walked away with their first victory in the IPL 2023 as they were able to restrict RCB 15 to 20 runs shy of what they were intending to post on the scoreboard. It was a competitive score but DC could have chased it easily considering the quality of batting they possess.

"I said at the toss we needed to do all disciplines well, but we lost three early wickets and we didn't chase down what should have been an easy chase," DC skipper David Warner said after the match. Delhi now have a gap of five days to regroup, understand and analyse the mistakes which they made against RCB. They will definitely be keen to make a strong comeback in their upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"The positives were good - bowling and fielding was exceptional, the energy we showed was great too. Have to go back, we have five days off, have a hard look at ourselves, we need to do better with the bat and build partnerships at the top of the order. It is a matter of starting well with the bat. Teams have come back well from this position before and we can go on and do better," Warner added. In the hunt for their first victory in the IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals found themselves stuck in an endless nightmare as they lost three wickets in 2.2 overs.

Anuj Rawat ensured that Prithvi Shaw's poor form continued as he sent the right-handed batter back to the pavilion with a precise throw to send the bails flying in the air. Shaw walked back to the pavilion with a golden duck in his account. Before Delhi could regroup, Wayne Parnell got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the second over to send Australia back for a four-ball duck.

Faf Du Plessis mixed up his bowling lineup as Mohammed Siraj came in to bowl the third over. RCB's skipper tactics paid off as Siraj trapped Yash Dhull (1) right in front of the wicket. In 2.2 overs DC's scoreboard (2/3) looked like a football scoreline. David Warner and Manish Pandey tried to put up a partnership but the RCB debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak didn't allow that to happen as he made David Warner (19) his maiden wicket in the IPL.

At the end of the powerplay, DC is 32/4 in six overs, with Manish Pandey (11*) and Abhishek Porel (1*) unbeaten. Manish Pandey stood as the lone warrior and tried to keep DC in the game for as long as possible. But with the lack of support on the other end, made the target of 175 unachievable.

Abhishek Porel lost his wicket after scoring 5(8) and Axar Patel 21(14) became the second victim of Vijaykumar Vyshak. Pandey smashed the returning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for 4,6,4. With a double on the next ball, Pandey scored his 22nd IPL fifty in just 37 balls. But after achieving this milestone Hasaranga dismissed Pandey for lbw. Umpire initially decided to go against the appeal but Du Plessis decided to go for a review and his decision took RCB one step closer towards victory.

Lalit Yadav's 4(7) and Aman Khan's 17(10) short cameos were ended by Siraj and Vyshak respectively. Delhi Capitals ended the innings with a score of 151-9 in 20 overs. (ANI)

