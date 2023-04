LSG post 159/8 against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Captain KL Rahul top-scored with 74 off 56 balls, while Kyle Mayers chipped in with 29 after PBKS chose to bowl.

For PBKS, stand-in captain Sam Curran took three wickets for 31 runs while Kagiso Rabada got two.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 159 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74; Sam Curran 3/31, Kyle Mayers 2/34) vs PBKS.

