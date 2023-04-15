Left Menu

Protesters delay start of Britain's Grand National horse race

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 21:54 IST
The start of the annual Grand National horse race, one of the highest-profile events in Britain's racing calendar, was delayed on Saturday after animal rights protesters made their way on to the course at Aintree, clinging on to the fences before they were dragged away by police.

Officers were seen detaining some protesters in pink tops by the side of the course while a few managed to race on to the more than 2 mile course to cling on to some of the 30 fences. The starter and the jockeys then appeared to be preparing for the start of the race, drawing a huge roar from the crowd.

Police had earlier on Saturday arrested three people on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

