Vijaykumar Vyshak registers best bowling figures on debut for an RCB bowler

The 26-year-old pace bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak was in dreamland as he registered the best bowling figures as a bowler on debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Debutant pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak (26) was in dreamland as he registered the best bowling figures as a bowler on debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It was a dream night for RCB debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak as he registered a three-wicket haul (3/20), with his scalps being DC skipper David Warner 19(13), Axar Patel 21(14) and Lalit Yadav 4(7).

"I didn't know about that (on having the best bowling figures on debut for an RCB bowler), have been working hard for the opportunity. I've been working on these variations for the last couple of years," Vijaykumar said after the match. Vijaykumar engaged in constant conversation with RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis before he picked up his line and length and the results of his conversation were clearly evident.

"Faf came and told me the wicket was holding up a bit, so I went with the hard lengths and slower balls which worked well. I wanted to bowl the knuckle ball, but Faf came up with suggestions on how to go about on this pitch. The management backed me well and Faf came up with suggestions often to help me. I was with the team as a net bowler." Vijaykumar added. His heroics with the ball allowed RCB to register a comfortable 23-run victory against DC. With winning momentum back on their side Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Chennai Super Kings on Monday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI)

