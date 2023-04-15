Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev happy with run in Monte Carlo despite quarter-final exit

Daniil Medvedev's run at the Monte Carlo Masters came to an end in the quarter-finals on Friday but the world number five was happy with his performance at the event as he aims to improve his game on clay. Third seed Medvedev lost 6-3 6-4 to Danish teenager Holger Rune at the ATP Masters 1000 event, a day after his comeback victory over Alexander Zverev.

Tennis-Rublev downs Fritz to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

Andrey Rublev moved into his third Masters final after fighting back from a set down in Monte Carlo to beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-1 6-3 at the picturesque Court Rainier III on Saturday. The pair have met regularly in Masters tournaments and Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match win streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed in an encounter that was suspended for nearly two hours in the final set due to rain.

Tennis-Kazakhstan through to Billie Jean King Cup finals, France ease past Britain

Kazakhstan advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the second time after defeating Poland 3-1 in their qualifier on Saturday while France brushed aside last year's semi-finalists Britain. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had helped Kazakhstan build a 2-0 lead on Friday and the world number seven had no trouble dispatching Magda Linette 6-4 6-2 to give her side an unassailable lead in Astana.

Soccer-Brighton ruin Lampard's home return with win at Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion ruined Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge with a 2-1 comeback win on Saturday as substitutes Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso condemned the Blues to a third defeat in three games under their interim coach. Lampard, who rested several first-choice starters before Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, at least saw the Blues score the first goal of his second spell in charge when Conor Gallagher's deflected shot beat Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal in the 13th minute.

NHL-Oh Canada, is this the year the Stanley Cup comes home?

This year it will fall on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets to end Canada's national humiliation and a 30-year Stanley Cup drought by bringing home the famous mug to the country that claims to have given birth to the sport. Not since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in 1993 has the Stanley Cup been paraded through a Canadian city, an ego-deflating run of failure that has scarred a generation of fans.

Soccer-Dortmund concede late equaliser at Stuttgart, miss chance to go joint top

Wasteful Borussia Dortmund conceded a stoppage-time equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa in a dramatic finale to draw 3-3 at 10-man VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and miss the chance to go joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. The visitors thought they had snatched victory in the topsy-turvy encounter with a stoppage time goal through Gio Reyna to make it 3-2.

Soccer-Tottenham blow top-four chance in defeat by Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur blew a gilt-edged chance to boost their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four as relegation battlers Bournemouth snatched a last-gasp 3-2 away win on Saturday. Dango Ouattara's superb finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent the south coast club's fans into raptures and Tottenham's heading for the exits.

Snooker-World Tour returns to China after four-year gap

Top-level snooker tournaments will return to China for the first time in four years with three events to be staged this year, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Saturday. The last ranking tournament held in China was in 2019, after which the COVID-19 pandemic took the nation off the WST calendar.

Soccer-Tuchel's Bayern stumble again in home draw with Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich conceded a 71st-minute free kick to draw 1-1 at home against Hoffenheim on Saturday at the end of a turbulent week for the champions but they stayed two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with six games remaining. It was Bayern's latest slip-up under coach Thomas Tuchel following last week's German Cup exit to Freiburg and Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss at Manchester City.

Baseball-Blue Jays end Rays perfect start to season with 6-3 win

The Tampa Bay Rays perfect start to the season came to an ugly end with a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday as the 1884 St. Louis Maroons all-time record remained out of reach. The Rays arrived in Toronto 13-0 having equalled the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers modern-era record for most consecutive wins to start a season and eyeing the Maroons 20-0 mark set 139 years ago in what was then the Union Association.

