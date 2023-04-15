Protesters delay start of Britain's Grand National horse race

The start of the annual Grand National horse race was briefly delayed on Saturday after animal rights protesters forced their way on to the Aintree course to disrupt one of the highest-profile sporting events in Britain.

Officers were seen detaining some protesters in pink tops and preventing others from scaling the perimeter fence, before a few managed to run on to the more than 2 mile course to cling on to one of the 30 fences. Three people were arrested early on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance after campaigners promised to target the Grand National. Nine people were later arrested for trying to gain access to the track.

"Just after 5pm a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry to the course. The Grand National was temporarily delayed to allow officers to ensure the safety of the event," police said in a statement. The race started around 15 minutes late after the jockeys returned to the paddock, drawing a huge roar from the crowd.

