Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole

It was the first time a rider had lapped the circuit inside two minutes and two seconds. LCR Honda's Alex Rins, second but 0.161 off the pole pace, and VR46 Ducati's Luca Marini completed the front row.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:59 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia smashed the circuit lap record to take pole position for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. The pole was the Italian's first of the season, and 12th of his career, after starting the previous two races in Portugal and Argentina on the front row and taking a double victory in the opening round.

The factory team rider's best lap of two minutes 01.892 seconds, at an average speed of 162.8 kph, secured pole for Saturday's later sprint and Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas. It was the first time a rider had lapped the circuit inside two minutes and two seconds.

LCR Honda's Alex Rins, second but 0.161 off the pole pace, and VR46 Ducati's Luca Marini completed the front row. Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez, VR46 Ducati's championship leader Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia's Alex Espergaro filled the second row.

Marquez's brother Marc, a six-times world champion in the top category, is not racing in Texas this weekend after being injured in the opening race in Portimao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023