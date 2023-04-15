Left Menu

Horse racing-Corach Rambler roars to victory in Grand National

"Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it's about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport," Fox said of Corach Rambler.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:23 IST
Horse racing-Corach Rambler roars to victory in Grand National
Image Credit: Pixabay

(Adds details) LIVERPOOL, England, April 15 (Reuters) -

Favourite Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, stormed to victory in a Grand National briefly delayed by protesters at Aintree on Saturday. The 8-1 shot soared over the last of the 30 jumps and bounded clear to victory down the home straight.

Vanillier closed slightly before finishing second with Gaillard Du Mesnil in third place and last year's winner Noble Yeats coming in fourth. For winning jockey Fox it was his second victory in the iconic steeplechase and the second on a horse trained by Scotland's Lucinda Russell after winning six years ago on One For Arthur.

It came after he needed a late fitness test to even be declared fit enough to ride in the 175th staging of the world's most famous steeplechase with a winning pot of 500,000 pounds ($620,650). "He is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere," Fox told ITV.

"He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent." Rachael Blackmore, who two years ago became the first female jockey to win the race, finished 17th on Aint That A Shame.

The start of the race, one of the highest-profile events in Britain's sporting calendar, was delayed for around 15 minutes after animal rights protesters made their way on to the course. Some tried to attach themselves to fences before they were dragged away by police who made nine arrests.

Protesters say the race is cruel to horses, with many having died over the daunting fences down the years. One horse was put down after a fall on Saturday. "Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it's about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport," Fox said of Corach Rambler. "He loves everything that he does. It is so important they understand how we care for them every inch of the way."

Trainer Russell said she had been in tears for most of the race. "I was in tears as the tapes went up, I cried for most of the race and then as he started (to get into it) I realised he loved it." One horse fell heavily at the first fence and a Jockey Club spokesperson later confirmed a fatality.

"Sadly, while racing in the Grand National, Hill Sixteen sustained an unrecoverable injury. Our sincere sympathies are with connections." Two other horses -- Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman -- were being assessed by veterinary staff. ($1 = 0.8056 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023