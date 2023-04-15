Horse racing-Corach Rambler roars to victory in Grand National

(Adds details) LIVERPOOL, England, April 15 (Reuters) -

Favourite Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, stormed to victory in a Grand National briefly delayed by protesters at Aintree on Saturday. The 8-1 shot soared over the last of the 30 jumps and bounded clear to victory down the home straight.

Vanillier closed slightly before finishing second with Gaillard Du Mesnil in third place and last year's winner Noble Yeats coming in fourth. For winning jockey Fox it was his second victory in the iconic steeplechase and the second on a horse trained by Scotland's Lucinda Russell after winning six years ago on One For Arthur.

It came after he needed a late fitness test to even be declared fit enough to ride in the 175th staging of the world's most famous steeplechase with a winning pot of 500,000 pounds ($620,650). "He is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere," Fox told ITV.

"He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent." Rachael Blackmore, who two years ago became the first female jockey to win the race, finished 17th on Aint That A Shame.

The start of the race, one of the highest-profile events in Britain's sporting calendar, was delayed for around 15 minutes after animal rights protesters made their way on to the course. Some tried to attach themselves to fences before they were dragged away by police who made nine arrests.

Protesters say the race is cruel to horses, with many having died over the daunting fences down the years. One horse was put down after a fall on Saturday. "Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it's about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport," Fox said of Corach Rambler. "He loves everything that he does. It is so important they understand how we care for them every inch of the way."

Trainer Russell said she had been in tears for most of the race. "I was in tears as the tapes went up, I cried for most of the race and then as he started (to get into it) I realised he loved it." One horse fell heavily at the first fence and a Jockey Club spokesperson later confirmed a fatality.

"Sadly, while racing in the Grand National, Hill Sixteen sustained an unrecoverable injury. Our sincere sympathies are with connections." Two other horses -- Recite A Prayer and Cape Gentleman -- were being assessed by veterinary staff. ($1 = 0.8056 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)