Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2023 03:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:40 IST
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls.

Punjab Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 while Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs.

For LSG, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 159 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74; Sam Curran 3/31, Kyle Mayers 2/34).

Punjab Kings: 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 57; Yudhvir Singh 2/19, Ravi Bishnoi 2/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

