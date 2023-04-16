Left Menu

Motorcycling-Bagnaia wins sprint to close on MotoGP lead in Austin

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia won a sprint race from pole position at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to close in on overall leader Marco Bezzecchi. The 12 points for the win left Bagnaia one point adrift of VR46 Ducati's Bezzecchi, who finished sixth, with the main race to come on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 02:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia won a sprint race from pole position at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday to close in on overall leader Marco Bezzecchi. The Italian, who earlier smashed the lap record in qualifying, took the chequered flag 2.545 seconds ahead of LCR Honda's Alex Rins.

Spaniard Jorge Martin finished third, after starting in 12th place and battling illness, for the non-factory Pramac Ducati team. The 12 points for the win left Bagnaia one point adrift of VR46 Ducati's Bezzecchi, who finished sixth, with the main race to come on Sunday.

