Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. to renew bitter rivalry at women's championship

There is no love lost between the two sides after Canada wrested the United States' Olympic crown 3-2 in the Beijing final last year, and both appear in rock-solid form after walloping their respective semi-final opponents on Saturday. The Americans booked their 22nd straight trip to the final with a 9-1 demolition of the Czech Republic, with four-time Olympian Hilary Knight scoring the game winner early in the second period in Brampton, Canada.

Canada and their North American foes the United States will play on Sunday at the women's ice hockey world championship final, their third consecutive meeting at the title game, as they keep alive one of the fiercest rivalries in global sport.

The Americans booked their 22nd straight trip to the final with a 9-1 demolition of the Czech Republic, with four-time Olympian Hilary Knight scoring the game winner early in the second period in Brampton, Canada. "I'm proud of the process and all of the work this group has put in from the start of this tournament," head coach John Wroblewski said in remarks provided by USA Hockey.

"Tomorrow night will be exciting for everyone." The Canadians cruised past Switzerland 5-1, with Sarah Fillier getting the 12-times champions on the board with a pair of goals in rapid succession midway into the second period.

She completed a hat-trick late in the third with assists from her Beijing Olympic team mate Erin Ambrose and Emma Maltais.

