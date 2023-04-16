Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Big Bang Zhang eyes Usyk fight after ending Joyce's unbeaten run

China's Zhilei 'Big Bang' Zhang set his sights on Ukraine's heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk after dealing Britain's Joe Joyce a first professional defeat on Saturday. Referee Howard Foster stopped the fight in the sixth of 12 scheduled rounds at London's Copper Box Arena after the ringside doctor had twice inspected Joyce's puffed up right eye, which was almost closed.

Tennis-Rublev downs Fritz to set up Monte Carlo Masters final clash with Rune

Andrey Rublev moved into his third Masters final after fighting back from a set down in Monte Carlo to beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to set up a showdown with Danish teenager Holger Rune. Going into the semi-final Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match winning streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed in an encounter that was suspended for nearly two hours in the final set due to rain.

Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. to renew bitter rivalry at women's championship

Canada and their North American foes the United States will play on Sunday at the women's ice hockey world championship final, their third consecutive meeting at the title game, as they keep alive one of the fiercest rivalries in global sport. There is no love lost between the two sides after Canada wrested the United States' Olympic crown 3-2 in the Beijing final last year, and both appear in rock-solid form after walloping their respective semi-final opponents on Saturday.

Soccer-Haaland at it again as Manchester City cut gap to Arsenal

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in his incredible debut season in the Premier League when his two goals helped his side to beat Leicester City 3-1 and move to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Saturday. The Norwegian's brace took his tally to 32 goals for the season, equalling the record total for a 38-game season, with reigning champions City still having eight league games remaining.

NHL-Oh Canada, is this the year the Stanley Cup comes home?

This year it will fall on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets to end Canada's national humiliation and a 30-year Stanley Cup drought by bringing home the famous mug to the country that claims to have given birth to the sport. Not since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in 1993 has the Stanley Cup been paraded through a Canadian city, an ego-deflating run of failure that has scarred a generation of fans.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia smashes lap record to take Americas GP pole

Ducati's reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia smashed the circuit lap record to take pole position for the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. The pole was the Italian's first of the season, and 12th of his career, after starting the previous two races in Portugal and Argentina on the front row and taking a double victory in the opening round.

Soccer-Spalletti unsatisfied with Napoli's quality after bland draw against Verona

Napoli lacked a finishing touch in Saturday's 0-0 Serie A draw against relegation-threatened Hellas Verona, coach Luciano Spalletti said after the league leaders had only one shot on target. Napoli have scored more goals than any team in Serie A this season but have now failed to find the net in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Soccer-Inter slump to 1-0 loss at home to Monza

A late goal by defender Luca Caldirola earned promoted side Monza a shock 1-0 win at Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday as Simone Inzaghi's men slumped to a fourth loss in their last five league outings. Inter, who are on course for a first Champions League last-four appearance since 2010 following their 2-0 win at Benfica in their quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, needed three points to return to the top four.

Soccer-Manchester United beat Brighton to reach Women's FA Cup final

Manchester United bounced back from conceding a first-half own goal to snatch a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and book their spot in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, where they will face Chelsea or Aston Villa next month. The victory marks the first time United's women's team have made the final of a major tournament, but the Women's Super League (WSL) leaders had to recover from keeper Mary Earps steering the ball into her own net to give Brighton the lead in the 36th minute.

Soccer-Haaland's records are good for Manchester City, says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland on Saturday, saying the Norwegian's record-breaking achievements were good for the team.

Haaland scored twice in City's 3-1 win over beleaguered Leicester City to equal Mo Salah's record tally of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)