Walker leads, Scheffler, Rose, Schauffele chase him at Hilton Head

Jimmy Walker shot his second straight 6-under 65 to lead halfway through the RBC Heritage Open. Walker now has a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Also feeling good was Jon Rahm, the Masters champion, who recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under. He's still got work ahead, although another victory is always possible from the world No. 1. Rahm's eight-stroke improvement from round one to two is the largest of his TOUR career.

The quality field with seven of the world's top 10 players competing for their share of a $20 million purse at the TOUR's sixth designated event of the season. Six-time PGA TOUR winner Walker, who has one top-10 in his last 98 starts on TOUR, holds the 36-hole lead or the co-lead for the ninth time on the PGA TOUR. Walker has missed eight cuts in his past 12 events.

The three players currently T2 are making their 100th (Scottie Scheffler), 150th (Xander Schauffele) and 400th (Justin Rose) PGA TOUR start. Scheffler shot 65, Schauffele 66 and Rose 67 to reach 9-under. Currently, T2 in his tournament debut, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will move into the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with a victory this week regardless of where current No. 1 Rahm finishes.

The trio all reached milestones in this event with Rose making his 400th TOUR start, Schauffele his 150th and Scheffler his 100th. (ANI)

