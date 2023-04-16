Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 09:53 IST
Rugby-Injuries force Jones to make seven changes to Wallabies squad
ACT Brumbies duo Rhys Van Nek and Rory Scott have been called up by Australia for the first time as Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was forced into making seven changes for this week's training camp in the Gold Coast due to injuries. Queensland Reds' Matt Faessler and Ryan Smith have also been included in the 33-man squad alongside team mate Harry Wilson as well as Lachlan Swinton and Izaia Perese of the NSW Waratahs.

The Waratahs' Ned Hanigan and David Porecki plus Brumbies trio Len Ikitau, Blake Schoupp and Darcy Swain have been ruled out after suffering concussions in their Super Rugby Pacific fixtures over the weekend. Back rowers Pete Samu and Langi Gleeson are also unavailable due to ankle and calf injuries respectively.

"While we feel for the players who have been ruled out, it provides an opportunity for those who will now come into camp," said Jones. "This camp will set the tone ahead of the test season and we know we're going to need a fast start."

The camp, which begins on Monday, will run for three days as the Wallabies begin preparations for July's Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup in France in September, where Australia face Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal in the group phase.

