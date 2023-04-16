We want to win but now it is hard for us: Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea's record-breaking signing Mykhailo Mudryk has found it hard to adjust in England since his arrival in London. All eyes were on Mudryk as he attempted to leave a mark on the game but he failed to achieve so. After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Brighton Mudryk, he opened up about the current situation of the Blues.

"We all feel it. We want to win but now it is hard for us but like I say, we keep training hard and one day everything can be changed. I think the first half was not so good. When in the second half we started to play, it was already late," said Mudryk Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard's mission to redeem Chelsea has completely backfired till now. They currently trail by two goals in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Blues will need something special to change the tie.

"For all of us, it is a hard period but we never give up, we keep going and everything can change. We are already thinking about the next game, the Champions League. 'It is a big opportunity for us and we should all show our best," Mudryk continued. Lampard's focus has shifted towards performance rather than the result itself. The English manager emphasizes on performing well which will produce results in Chelsea's favour.

"At the moment, more than defeats, it's performance that we need to talk about. 'Wins only come with performance and in terms of performance that was the most disappointing one because we were well beaten," Frank Lampard said while talking to Chelsea. Chelsea will face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)