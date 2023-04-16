Playing in Mumbai is special, getting hundred is more special: Ventakesh after scoring century against MI

After scoring his first IPL century, Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Ventakesh Iyer said that playing in Mumbai has always been special for him and scoring hundred in the historic Wankhede stadium made it more special. "Feels great, coming to Mumbai and playing a game is always special. Getting a hundred is even more special." Ventakesh said in a post-match presentation.

He smashed KKR player's second-highest score in IPL history. The highest score for KKR in IPL is held by Brendon McCullum, who scored 158* in just 73 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes and a strike rate of 216.43. Speaking about his mindset in the middles, Ventakesh said that he focuses on the present moment and do not think about end of the overs.

"I want to play for the team, I am not going to think about the 16th over when I am in the 6th over, just try to focus on the present moment, don't want to think far too ahead," he added. "I just go out there and do what has been told to me. Abhishek Nayar has been working with me, improving me not only as a player, but also personality-wise," Ventakesh further said.

In the match, Iyer smashed 104 runs in just 51 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and nine sixes. His strike rate was 203.92. With this knock, Iyer hold the first spot in the 'Orange Cap' race in IPL 2023. He has scored 234 runs at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 170.80. He has scored a century and a half-century in the season so far, with the best score of 104.

Dinesh Karthik has the third individual highest score for KKR, scoring 97* in 50 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata back in 2019. Manish Pandey (94* against Punjab Kings, 2014) and Chris Lynn (93* against Gujarat Lions, 2017) have also played some major knocks for KKR to become their fourth and fifth individual scorers respectively. Coming to the match, KKR posted 185/6 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by MI. A century by Venkatesh Iyer (104 in 51 balls with six fours and nine sixes) took the visitors to a huge total. Andre Russell was the second highest-run scorer for KKR with his knock of 21*.

Hritik Shokeen was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 2/34 in his four overs. Cameron Green, Duan, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith got a wicket each. MI chased down the total in 17.4 overs, with five wickets in hand. Knocks from Ishan Kishan (58 off 25 balls with five fours and five sixes), Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25 balls, four boundaries and three sixes), Tilak Verma (30 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Tim David (24* in 13 balls with a four and two sixes).

Suyash Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 2/27 in four overs. Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each. (ANI)

