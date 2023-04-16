Left Menu

Gujarat Titans score 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 21:17 IST
Gujarat Titans score 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans scored 177 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat first, the in-form Shubman Gill made 45 off 34 balls at the top of the order, while David Miller struck a 30-ball 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Abhinav Manohar smashed 27 in 13 deliveries.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 177/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 45, David Miller 46; Sandeep Sharma 2/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023