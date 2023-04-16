Sports News Roundup: Kings earn first playoff win in 17 years; Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Getafe hold Barca to another goalless draw in LaLiga

Leaders Barcelona were held to a second straight 0-0 draw in LaLiga after mid-table Getafe managed to take a point in a hard-fought game on Sunday. Barcelona, who drew 0-0 with Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the standings but the draw cut it down to 11 points with nine games left in the season.

Tennis-Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier

Slovenia pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat Romania and reach the Billie Jean King Cup finals in a qualifying tie that was held over to Sunday because of rain. The deciding doubles rubber in Koper saw home pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek come from a set down to beat Romanian duo Irina Maria Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6 6-2 6-4.

Soccer-Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Anthony Martial's injury issues make it difficult to rely on him but backed the Frenchman to be part of his plans next season. Martial made his first start since mid-January in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, where he was taken off after the one-hour mark.

NHL-Oh Canada, is this the year the Stanley Cup comes home?

This year it will fall on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets to end Canada's national humiliation and a 30-year Stanley Cup drought by bringing home the famous mug to the country that claims to have given birth to the sport. Not since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in 1993 has the Stanley Cup been paraded through a Canadian city, an ego-deflating run of failure that has scarred a generation of fans.

NBA roundup: Kings earn first playoff win in 17 years

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 38 points in his NBA postseason debut and teamed with Malik Monk for 28 fourth-quarter points as the Sacramento Kings edged the visiting Golden State Warriors 126-123 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. The game marked the Kings' return to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

MLB roundup: Rays drop second straight to Jays after 13-0 start

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi struck out nine over six innings, and Toronto defeated visiting Tampa Bay 5-2 Saturday. The Rays entered the series having won their first 13 games of the season, tying a modern baseball record for best start (since 1900). Toronto has now won the first two games of the three-game set and sits three games back in the divisional race. Kikuchi (2-0) allowed one run, four hits and one walk.

Tennis-Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo title

Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune's nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7 6-2 7-5 on Sunday, as the Russian's talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title. The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Athletics-Record-holder Kipchoge headlines stacked Boston Marathon field

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge headlines a star-studded Boston Marathon field on Monday as the world's oldest 26.2-mile race takes on a somber tone 10 years after a bombing attack near the finish line. Survivors, first responders and other members of the public gathered on Saturday in Boston in honor of the victims of the marathon bombing, one of the most high-profile attacks on U.S. soil that claimed three lives and saw scores more injured.

Soccer-Jittery Arsenal losing their grip with summit in sight

Even when Arsenal were building a daunting lead at the top of the Premier League and excitement was building in north London there were those who questioned whether Mikel Arteta's side would be able to cope when Manchester City turned up the heat. Until a week ago it appeared they were taking it all in their stride as they arrived at Anfield on a seven-match winning run in the league and then went 2-0 ahead against Liverpool inside a scintillating half an hour.

Soccer-Arsenal squander two-goal lead again in draw at West Ham

Arsenal's Premier League title jitters returned in a potentially costly 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday as for the second week in a row they threw away a two-goal advantage. The leaders were 2-0 up and cruising towards restoring their six-point cushion over Manchester City with Gabriel Jesus tapping home in the seventh minute and Martin Odegaard doubling Arsenal's lead with a volley three minutes later.

