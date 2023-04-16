Left Menu

Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav fined Rs 12 lakh

Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPLs Code of Conduct.Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent for breaching the leagues code of conduct.The rivalry between two players in the Indian domestic circuit came to the fore at the IPL stage here on Sunday, with Rana and Shokeen engaging in a war of words in the first innings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:35 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav fined Rs 12 lakh

Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Suryakumar was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match which MI won by five wickets. Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent for breaching the league's code of conduct.

The rivalry between two players in the Indian domestic circuit came to the fore at the IPL stage here on Sunday, with Rana and Shokeen engaging in a war of words in the first innings. The incident happened in the ninth over of KKR innings, when the Mumbai Indians bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023