Cricket-Tendulkar junior makes IPL debut with Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting great Sachin, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians in their home match against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The Tendulkars became the first father-son duo to play the IPL after Arjun, 23, received his cap from Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma. With Mumbai electing to field after winning the toss, left-arm seamer Arjun opened the attack for Mumbai, conceding five runs in his first over.

Arjun conceded 17 runs in his two overs before being taken off and he did not finish his full quota of four overs. "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer," Sachin, 49, wrote on

Twitter .

"As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. "You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

Sachin, international cricket's most prolific batsman with 100 centuries, played six seasons with Mumbai Indians and is currently the team mentor. Arjun, like his father, smashed a century in his first-class debut in December, achieving the feat in a Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan.

"So happy to see Arjun play for Mumbai ... The champion dad must be so proud .. wish him all the best," tweeted former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Venkatesh Iyer hammered 104 off 51 balls, the second hundred of this year's IPL, to help Kolkata post 185-6 but Mumbai chased down the target in the 18th over on the back of Ishan Kishan's half-century.

This was the second century by a Kolkata batsman in the history of IPL, coming 15 years after Brendon McCullum's 158 not out in the very first match of the league back in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)