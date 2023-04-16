East Bengal FC eyes spot in Super Cup semi-final

East Bengal FC's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Super Cup have too many ifs and buts as they face I-League team Aizawl FC in a Group B clash at the Payannad stadium in Manjeri, on Monday, April 17. The Kolkata giants need to win by a big margin against the former I-League champions and hope the clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC ends in a stalemate in the other match of the group. The current campaign provides the Red and Golds with the opportunity to win their only silverware.

The winners of the Super Cup will compete in the AFC Cup, a competition in which East Bengal reached the semi-finals around a decade ago. East Bengal has faltered time and again in this competition, as they squandered leads in both of their previous matches only to finish with two draws. East Bengal will eagerly wait to know the result of the other match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC since it will define the result they need in the crucial outing.

East Bengal Head Coach Stephen Constantine would heavily rely on the services of their two most consistent performers, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Cleiton Silva, to deliver the goods in the make-or-break encounter. The eye-catching performance of Naorem Mahesh this season helped him break into the Indian senior men's National Team in the Tri-Nation tournament. On the other hand, Brazilian forward finished the Indian Super League season with 12 goals from 20 matches.

Stephen Constantine highlighted the fact that East Bengal always play to win, irrespective of whom they are playing against. He felt there was no need to change their system in any way for tomorrow's match, as they have already reaped benefits from it. Stephen said: "The focus is not to repeat the individual errors that cost us dearly previously," as quoted by AIFF. Aizawl FC will be looking to end the season on a high with a good result against East Bengal. They have always proved to be a tough nut to crack for the Red and Golds in the past.

The former I-League champions have produced some of the best local talents in the past, who are all plying their trade in the top clubs of the country now. Competing against the ISL teams in this competition has provided a platform for their talented players to have invaluable experience and gain maximum exposure. (ANI)

