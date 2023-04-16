Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, April 16

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

MLB Trevor Bauer makes first appearance in Japan Former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer made his Japanese baseball debut on Sunday, pitching his first competitive game in nearly two years. BASEBALL-MLB-BAUER, Field Level Media -- Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) lands on 10-day IL New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-STANTON, Field Level Media -- Reds' Joey Votto returns from rehab, not ready to play Reds legend Joey Votto has ended his rehab assignment and returned to Cincinnati. Since a rehab assignment can't last more than 20 days, the team halted Votto's time at Triple-A Nashville with the clock ticking, bringing him back to Cincinnati to continue his recovery from shoulder surgery. BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-VOTTO, Field Level Media -- Angels place RHP Ryan Tepera (shoulder) on injured list The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Ryan Tepera on the 15-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-TEPERA, Field Level Media -- Royals place LHP Kris Bubic (flexor strain) on IL The Kansas City Royals placed left-handed starter Kris Bubic on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left flexor strain. BASEBALL-MLB-KC-BUBIC, Field Level Media -- Red Sox place RHP Chris Martin (shoulder) on 15-day IL The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-MARTIN, Field Level Media -- Dodgers sign C Austin Wynns to major league contract The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Austin Wynns to a major league contract Sunday and placed fellow catcher Will Smith on the seven-day injured list with a concussion. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media -- Today's games (all times ET): San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

-- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m. San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ---- NBA Kings looking into arena ejection of rapper E-40 The Sacramento Kings said they are looking into hip-hop performer E-40's ejection from the arena during Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors -- a move he contended was racially motivated. BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-GSW-E-40, Field Level Media -- Today's games: G1: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m. G1: Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. G1: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m. G1: Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m. -- PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: G2: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. G2: Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. ---- NHL PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: G1: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. G1: Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m. G1: Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. G1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. ---- NFL NFL Draft preview series, On The Clock A close-up look at each team as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, spotlighting team needs, the prospects who fit best, review of '23 draft capital and more. On the Clock series schedule: Moved already: Panthers, Texans, Cardinals, Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders, Falcons, Bears, Eagles, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Packers, Commanders, Steelers, Broncos and Dolphins Coming this week: Buccaneers, Chargers, Ravens, Saints, Vikings, 49ers, Jaguars, Giants, Bills, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys and Rams. -- Report: Dolphins sign veteran WR Chosen Anderson The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Chosen Anderson, ESPN reported. Terms were not disclosed. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-ANDERSON, Field Level Media

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL Former Syracuse C Jesse Edwards transferring to WVU Former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards announced Sunday he is transferring to West Virginia. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-WVU-SYR-EDWARDS, Field Level Media ----

XFL Today's games: Arlington at D.C., Noon Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m. ---- USFL Today's games: Michigan at Houston, Noon Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. ----

SOCCER Today's games: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m.. ----

GOLF Today's events: PGA -- RBC Heritage ----

TENNIS Andrey Rublev rallies to capture Monte Carlo crown No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev captured the Rolex Monte Carlos Masters championship on Sunday, coming from behind for a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 victory against Danish teenager Holger Rune in Monaco. TENNIS-ATP-MONTE-CARLO, Field Level Media --

Slovenia completes Billie Jean King Cup comeback Slovenia rallied to defeat Romania on Sunday and became the final nation to advance to the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in November. TENNIS-WTA-BILLIE-JEAN-KING-CUP, Field Level Media ----

MOTORSPORTS Today's events: NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville, 3 p.m. IndyCar -- Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 3 p.m. ----

ESPORTS Today's events: Dota -- DreamLeague Season 19 group stage Call of Duty League Major IV qualifiers ----

