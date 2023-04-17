Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Leaders Barca held to another goalless draw in LaLiga

Leaders Barcelona played out a second straight 0-0 draw in LaLiga after mid-table Getafe battled for a home point in a hard-fought game on Sunday. Barca, who were held by visitors Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid but Sunday's stalemate left the gap at 11 points with nine games remaining.

Motorcycling-Rins wins in Texas after Bagnaia crashes out of the lead

Alex Rins won a crash-hit Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin on Sunday after MotoGP world champion Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia, the Saturday sprint winner, fell while leading from pole position. The Spaniard's surprise victory on a clear afternoon in Texas was a first for the LCR Honda team since Britain's Cal Crutchlow in Argentina in 2018.

Soccer-United up to third after Antony, Dalot goals secure win at Forest

Manchester United's Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead the injury-hit visitors to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Erik ten Hag's side climbed to third place in their quest for a berth in next season's Champions League. United have 59 points from 30 games, three points in front of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 31 matches.

Soccer-Vitinha finally on target as Marseille move up to second

Vitinha scored his first goals for Olympique de Marseille as they thrashed struggling Troyes 3-1 to move into second place in the Ligue 1 standings on Sunday. The Portuguese striker, who joined in January, netted either side of the interval with Cengiz Under also on the scoresheet to put Igor Tudor's side on 64 points with seven games left.

Soccer-They are all finals in the run-in, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag

With his Manchester United side still in the thick of three different races and in the midst of a gruelling stretch of games, manager Erik ten Hag says he will not prioritise one competition over another. "We approach this game by game, what can we do?" Ten Hag said after Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest. "We have to win. We are United, we have to win every game."

Motorcycling-Bagnaia baffled after throwing away another 25 points

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia was baffled and angry after throwing away 25 points by crashing out of Sunday's Grand Prix of the Americas while leading from pole position. The Ducati rider, who took a Saturday sprint/Sunday double in last month's Portuguese opener, has now crashed out of his last two full distance races when he might have banked 45 points.

Tennis-Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo title

Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune's nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7 6-2 7-5 on Sunday, as the Russian's talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title. The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Soccer-Roma cruise to 3-0 victory over Udinese

Third-placed AS Roma secured a comfortable 3-0 home win against Udinese thanks to goals from Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham in Serie A on Sunday. Roma now have 56 points from 30 games, five adrift of second-placed Lazio and three above AC Milan in fourth.

Soccer-Jittery Arsenal losing their grip with summit in sight

Even when Arsenal were building a daunting lead at the top of the Premier League and excitement was building in north London there were those who questioned whether Mikel Arteta's side would be able to cope when Manchester City turned up the heat. Until a week ago it appeared they were taking it all in their stride as they arrived at Anfield on a seven-match winning run in the league and then went 2-0 ahead against Liverpool inside a scintillating half an hour.

Ice hockey-Federal government to restore Hockey Canada funding

The Canada government will restore funding to Hockey Canada after the body met three conditions to make the sport safer, said Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge on Sunday, ahead of the women's ice hockey world championship gold medal game between the United States and Canada. Hockey Canada had its funding frozen last year when the national governing body came under scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

