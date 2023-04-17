Sports News Roundup: Heat best Bucks in injury-riddled Game 1; Phillies score 9 in first, bash 23 hits to rout Reds and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Trainer blames Grand National protesters for horse's death

The trainer of a horse that died in Saturday's Grand National has blamed animal rights activists and accused them of disrupting the race for publicity purposes. The start at Aintree was delayed by 14 minutes after protesters forced their way into the grounds. Police arrested 118 people.

NBA roundup: Heat best Bucks in injury-riddled Game 1

Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists, and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks -- who played most of the game without Giannis Antetokounmpo -- 130-117 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday. Bam Adebayo scored 22 points for the eighth-seeded Heat, who were playing less than 48 hours after qualifying for the playoffs by beating Chicago in a play-in elimination game. Kevin Love had 18 points, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent added 15 apiece and Tyler Herro scored 12 before being sidelined for good in the second quarter because of a broken right hand.

Biathlon-Former president of International Biathlon Union indicted on corruption charges

Former International Biathlon Union (IBU) president Anders Besseberg has been indicted on charges of aggravated corruption, Norwegian prosecutors said on Monday. The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Okokrim) said the offences took place between 2009 and 2018.

NFL transaction roundup: Matt Feiler finds home with Bucs

Free agent offensive lineman Matt Feiler signed with the Buccaneers after being released by the Chargers last season. Feiler made 33 total starts in two seasons with Los Angeles.

Rallying-Hyundai to compete in Croatia with Breen tribute livery

Hyundai will have a reduced two car entry and special livery in this week's Croatia Rally as a tribute to Irish driver Craig Breen who died in testing for the event, the team said on Monday. Breen, who was the runner-up in Sweden in February, died after his car crashed off the road in Croatia last Thursday.

MLB roundup: Phillies score 9 in first, bash 23 hits to rout Reds

Trea Turner went 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies sent 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run, eight-hit first inning to highlight a 14-3 rout of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Each Philadelphia batter in the starting lineup recorded a hit, an RBI and a run in the romp. J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who banged out a season-high 23 hits. Brandon Marsh posted four hits and Jake Cave drove in four runs for Philadelphia, which earned a series split.

Tennis-Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo title

Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune's nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7 6-2 7-5 on Sunday, as the Russian's talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title. The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Soccer-Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, said on Monday that all payments made by the soccer club to a company owned by a senior refereeing official were for advisory matters and not to gain any illegal sporting advantage. Laporta said an internal investigation conducted by the club did not show any wrongdoing and he said the case was an orchestrated campaign to discredit Barcelona.

Grand National: muted event for UK bookmakers amid cost-of-living crisis

Corach Rambler's victory at the weekend's Grand National produced mixed results for bookies, and betting on one of Britain's most popular sporting events was muted, British bookmakers said on Monday. The Grand National, which attracts bets from regular gamblers and those who never normally place a bet, took place this year at a time when Britons are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis amid elevated inflation and high borrowing costs.

Athletics-Chebet retains Boston Marathon men's title, Obiri wins women's race

Evans Chebet retained his Boston Marathon men's title in two hours five minutes and 54 seconds and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women's race in 2:21:38 but their compatriot and twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge failed to make the podium.

Tanzanian Gabriel Geay finished 10 seconds behind Chebet while Kenya's Benson Kipruto, the champion in 2021, took third spot in 2:06:06.

(With inputs from agencies.)