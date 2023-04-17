Network18 Media Q4 net loss at Rs 35.2 cr

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 35.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 on account of lower advertisement revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 209.93 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations slipped 8.47 per cent to Rs 1,483.72 crore against Rs 1,621.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses increased 9.37 per cent to Rs 1,541.53 crore in the March 2023 quarter from Rs 1,409.40 crore a year ago.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd reported a net loss of Rs 15.75 crore against a net profit of Rs 837.65 crore in FY22. Network18's revenue from operations rose 5.82 per cent to Rs 6,222.99 crore in FY23 from Rs 5,880.19 crore a year ago.

A weak advertising environment throughout the year impacted profitability despite a strong operating performance, the company said in its earnings statement.

Its consolidated ad revenue on a full-year basis was ''flattish'' despite the weakness in the advertising environment persisting throughout the year and the removal of Colors Rishtey from DD FreeDish.

''The impact on advertising revenue had a direct bearing on margins as we continued with investments to strengthen our position across segments. The profitability of the business also suffered due to investments in new initiatives - digital entertainment and sports, which had a negative contribution to EBITDA of Rs 170 crore and Rs 475 crore for Q4 and for the full year, respectively,'' it said.

Shares of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 57.38 on BSE, up 3.80 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)