Chennai Super Kings beat RCB by 8 runs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:23 IST
Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Set an imposing target of 227, RCB looked on course until the departure of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) in quick succession. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of an RCB victory.

Earlier, CSK scored 226 for six after being asked to bat first. Opener Devon Conway struck 83 off 45 deliveries and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls). Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 226/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Mohammed Siraj 1/30). Royal Challengers Banaglore: 218/8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 76, Faf du Plessis 62; Tushar Deshpande 3/45).

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

