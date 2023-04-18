Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Manchester United tanks on report Glazers may avoid sale with new investment

Shares of Manchester United PLC fell 13% on Monday after a report said the Glazer family was confident of securing an investment that would allow them to retain ownership of the British soccer club. The family also expects the investment to help them double the value of the club over the next 10 years, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Biathlon-Former president of International Biathlon Union indicted on corruption charges

Former International Biathlon Union (IBU) president Anders Besseberg has been indicted on charges of aggravated corruption, Norwegian prosecutors said on Monday. The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Okokrim) said the offences took place between 2009 and 2018.

NFL transaction roundup: Matt Feiler finds home with Bucs

Free agent offensive lineman Matt Feiler signed with the Buccaneers after being released by the Chargers last season. Feiler made 33 total starts in two seasons with Los Angeles.

Soccer-Brazilian defender Dani Alves claims consensual sex in assault case

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves said on Monday he had consensual sex with a woman who has accused him of sexual assault, changing his version of what happened in a Barcelona nightclub in late December. The 39-year-old, who has been jailed without bail since Jan. 20, appeared before the judge handling the investigation on Monday at his own request, his lawyers said in a statement.

Soccer-Chelsea are not 'broken', normal for Boehly to address squad - Lampard

Chelsea are not a broken team and the club's co-owner Todd Boehly had every right to address the squad he has invested in, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday ahead of their Champions League quarter-final return leg against holders Real Madrid. Chelsea, who trail 2-0 from the first game at the Santiago Bernabeu, are on a six-match winless run, with interim boss Lampard losing his first three games in charge.

Soccer-Argentina to replace Indonesia as under-20 World Cup host - FIFA

Argentina will host the under-20 soccer World Cup, world governing body FIFA said on Monday following the decision to strip Indonesia of the right to stage the tournament. FIFA announced the decision to remove Indonesia as host on March 29 after the country's FA cancelled the draw to be held in Bali as its governor refused to host Israel's team.

Soccer-Klopp hails best Liverpool performance of the season as Leeds hit for six

Liverpool's 6-1 mauling of Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday was their best performance of the season according to manager Juergen Klopp, who has not ruled out a push for a Champions League place in the final weeks of the campaign. The victory was Liverpool's first in six games in all competitions since they beat Manchester United 7-0 in early March, as they inflicted a record home Premier League defeat on hapless Leeds who are battling against relegation.

Soccer-Joy for Jota as Liverpool thump Leeds 6-1 at Elland Road

Liverpool banished their away day blues as Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah grabbed two goals each in an emphatic 6-1 victory at lowly Leeds United on Monday, a record home Premier League loss at Elland Road for the Yorkshire club. Jota was on the scoresheet for the first time in over a year while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were also on target as Liverpool recorded a second away win in 2023.

NFL-Eagles' Hurts becomes NFL's highest paid player ever

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts became the highest paid player in National Football League history after the quarterback agreed a five-year $255 million contract extension, the club said on Monday. The deal includes the first no trade clause in Eagles franchise history and $179 million guaranteed, including $110 million on the signing of the deal.

Athletics-Chebet retains Boston Marathon men's title, Obiri wins women's race

Evans Chebet retained his Boston Marathon title and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women's race on Monday but their compatriot and twice Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge failed to make the podium. Chebet's time of two hours five minutes and 54 seconds was 10 seconds ahead of Tanzanian Gabriel Geay while Kenya's Benson Kipruto, the champion in 2021, took third spot in 2:06:06.

