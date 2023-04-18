Cycling-Vingegaard extends contract with Jumbo-Visma

Left Menu

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has extended his contract with Jumbo-Visma for another three years until 2027, the Dutch outfit confirmed on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Dane joined the team in 2019 and finished runner-up in the 2021 Tour de France before winning last year. "I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today," Vingegaard said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:13 IST
"I have had a fantastic journey with the team who has supported me in every way to become the rider I am today," Vingegaard said in a statement. "I appreciate the quality of the team and the people here and feel at home. Every day we push each other to get better, and this is where I can fulfil my full potential.

"We will definitely reach an even higher level together." Vingegaard has already shown strong form this season by winning the six-stage Tour of the Basque Country this month.

