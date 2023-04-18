Man United defender Martinez says surgery ''went really well''

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said on Tuesday that surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot “went really well.” Argentina's World Cup-winning center back will miss the rest of the season with the injury he sustained against Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

Martinez posted a photo of himself on social media after the operation and wrote he was “focusing on the recovery.” He had both thumbs up in the picture.

United said Martinez is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

