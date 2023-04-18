Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav named Wisden's leading T20I cricketer; Harmanpreet Kaur bags top honour

Suryakumar won the Wisden Almanack's leading T20I cricketer award.

ANI | Updated: 18-04-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:49 IST
Suryakumar Yadav named Wisden's leading T20I cricketer; Harmanpreet Kaur bags top honour
Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur have added another feather to their outstanding crown after bagging the Wisden Almanack's leading cricketer in the World awards. Suryakumar won the honour of Wisden Almanack's leading T20I cricketer while Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to win the Cricketer of the Year award.

The year 2022 in T20Is was almost like a net session for Suryakumar. Wherever he went, he amassed runs for fun: a total of 1164 of them at a stunning strike rate of 187.43. This included 68 sixes, something no T20I batter has ever done in a calendar year. His two centuries and nine half-tons - including three in the 2022 T20 World Cup alone - helped India win 28 of their 40 games last year. His standout knock in 2022 of the 55-ball 117 at Nottingham, his maiden T20 hundred.

As for Harman, she is one of the five Cricketers of the Year announced in the 2023 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. A well-deserved honour for the champion of Indian women's cricket in 2022, having led the Women in Blue to a 3-0 ODI series win on English soil, the first since 1999, and a Silver medal finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She piled on 754 ODI runs, including an unbeaten 143 in the England ODIs and 524 T20I runs - spoke for itself as she continues to make history and rewrite it with her talent and commitment to the sport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023