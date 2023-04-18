Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 stewards rule out review of Sainz's Melbourne penalty

The stewards decided that Ferrari, who offered telemetry and witness statements from Sainz and other drivers, had failed to do that. "There is no significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:44 IST
Motor racing-F1 stewards rule out review of Sainz's Melbourne penalty
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One stewards dismissed a Ferrari petition to review Carlos Sainz's penalty that left the team without points from the Australian Grand Prix. The stewards who made the original decision in Melbourne held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to grant a review of the five second sanction that dropped Sainz from fourth to 12th.

For that to happen, according to the rules, Ferrari needed to present the hearing with a "significant and relevant new element". The stewards decided that Ferrari, who offered telemetry and witness statements from Sainz and other drivers, had failed to do that.

"There is no significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned. The petition is therefore dismissed," they said in a statement. Sainz was deemed 'wholly to blame' for a collision with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who ended up third, at the final re-start.

The penalty meant Ferrari drew a blank from the third race of the season after Charles Leclerc retired on the opening lap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023